Center Rock and Hütte Drilling Equipment Join Forces

Center Rock has signed on to the be the Eastern U.S. distributor for Hütte Drilling Equipment.

Hütte manufactures hydraulic drilling rigs for micropiles and ground anchors, for the enhancement of existing foundations, construction of new foundations, ground stabilization, and soil investigation. Hütte drilling rigs are highly flexible and compact, high performance, and engineered & manufactured with industry-leading stability and power. Hütte drilling rigs are well suited for difficult drilling conditions and in confined areas, which requires a particularly compact and mobile rig. Hütte has developed a field-proven drilling rig for micropiles, ground anchors and foundation construction, but also can be used for a variety of other drilling applications.

Center Rock will manage and distribute to the following states: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, West Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Center Rock manufacturers a full line of air rock drilling tools and accessories, including down-the-hole (DTH) hammers and bits from 3.5 to 36 in. diameter, casing advance overburden drilling systems, and multihammer LP Canister Drills for construction, RC (reverse circulation), HDD (horizontal directional drilling), mining and utility applications. And, recently added to Center Rock’s product offering, Hütte drills are available for sale or rental.

