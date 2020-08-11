Clark County (NV) Commission OKs Tunnel Expansion Plan

On August 5, Resorts World Las Vegas, the US $4.3 billion resort scheduled to open in summer 2021, received an approval by the Clark County Commission necessary to move forward with constructing the resort’s passenger station and tunnel that will connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center campus the transportation system being constructed by The Boring Company. This new tunnel project will transport passengers between the city’s newest integrated resort and the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) via underground tunnels in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under just two minutes.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

The decision comes after land-use application and design plans were submitted for the tunnel and passenger station to the Board of County Commissioners on June 1. Marking an important milestone, the decision moves the landmark project into the next phase of the permitting process. Construction is anticipated to begin by the end of this year.

The Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station will offer direct access to the heart of the resort’s dining, retail and nightlife offerings, as well as convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip. Additional plans have been floated that would extend the tunnel through the strip and McCarran Airport.

