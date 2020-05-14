Have you missed a tradeshow this year or felt out of the loop while staying at home? You’re in luck! We’ve gathered a collection of new products and equipment in our new Constructing 2020 Showcase. Take a look at the different companies involved and what they have to offer below.

Check out these companies that are a part of Constructing 2020:

Akkerman

Applied Felts

Ballantine

Ferratex

HammerHead Trenchless Equipment

Maxliner

Subsite Electronics



Equipment Systems Designed to Handle Any Challenge

Akkerman develops, manufactures and supports powerful and versatile guided boring, microtunneling, pipe jacking, sliplining, tunneling and earth pressure balance underground construction systems that accurately install a variety of pipe in an extensive range of ground conditions and project challenges. Since 1973, our industry-leading equipment has enabled contractors worldwide to productively and cost-effectively install water, wastewater and other infrastructure.

Driven for Customer Success

Symmetry with contractors has been the backbone of our business and a point of distinction above our competition. Before Akkerman the equipment manufacturer there was D. H. Akkerman Construction Company. To meet their need to accurately install pipe under crossings, the manufacturing branch of Akkerman was founded. Now in our 47th year with a legacy of commitment to excellence, we continue to innovate and provide the most robust and productive trenchless equipment available.

Akkerman employees have a personal investment in our customers’ success. Our sales team has the pulse on industry demands and will guide you through the process to select equipment solutions to address your project’s challenges. Our in-house engineering department delivers innovative designs with advanced technology and robust specifications which are expertly manufactured on-site.

Service and Support

We back our equipment systems with a powerhouse of skilled sales, engineering and technical professionals dedicated to superior reliability and responsive service. Akkerman factory-certified field technicians represent an extensive portfolio of hands-on equipment experience to train your crew on the project site. Aftermarket parts sales are efficiently dispatched to minimize project delays and ensure that your equipment is prepared for optimal performance.

We are committed to making every effort to position our equipment on your next project. As an added benefit, the purchase of a complete equipment system includes crew training and technical support. Akkerman systems are available for purchase, lease-to-purchase or rent from our rental fleet. Select equipment will be considered for trade-in.

Akkerman Inc. operates a quality management system which complies with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

For more info, visit www.akkerman.com or call 800-533-0386.

Applied Felts

AquaCure RP Liners: Delivering Fiberglass Strength with Traditional All-Felt Liner Performance

AquaCure RP combines fiberglass reinforcement with our best-in-class felt liners manufactured from the highest-quality raw materials available, and designed and constructed based on your unique job requirements. This exclusive technology fully integrates and blends the unique properties of fiberglass and felt, providing the strongest, most robust liner on the market today for gravity wastewater and storm lines. Installers choose AquaCure RP, leveraging our fiberglass reinforcement, to significantly reduce the wall profile of equivalent ASTM 1216-designed all-felt liners. Result? Thinner, yet stronger liners, that provide savings on resin, labor, transport and install/curing time.

With AquaCure RP there is no learning curve — it performs and installs very much like our non-reinforced liners. These very durable liners impregnate and invert like all-felt liners, on the same roller beds, using the same vacuums and can be installed with the same equipment and techniques. This marriage of fiberglass and felt does, however, add some extra benefits to improve onsite economies and value:

Produces a matrix that will significantly reduce the thickness of liners; particularly larger diameter liners with excessive SDR requirements

Reduces hard and soft costs associated with impregnation and associated overhead, improving efficiencies

Reduces emissions and conserves energy, protecting the environment

Delivers excellent resin saturation and retention properties

Extends up to 10 percent to the existing pipe wall ensuring a close fit

Faster impregnation rates greatly reduce installation time

Provides excellent chemical resistance against sewer effluent elements

Provides superior physical and mechanical properties based upon ASTM-1216 testing that deliver a typical increase in flexural modulus of 100 to 150 percent

AquaCure RP hybrid fiberglass/polyester fiber liner is custom coated with PU or PP and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001:2015. Conforming to ASTM-1216, AquaCure RP is available in custom lengths of up to 100 in. in diameter for pipes with a wall thickness of 3 to 55 mm.

For more info, visit www.appliedfelts.com or contact Dave Fletcher at applieddaf17@gmail.com.

Ballantine

Highlighting the Company’s Expanded HDD Tooling Offering

Ballantine has been providing quality wear parts to the construction and utility industries for over 60 years. We have HDD tooling made here in the United States to fit all common small and mid-size models of directional drills. Ballantine has pilot bits to work in whatever ground condition you are up against. Our Hurricane Taper is most unique with the carbide arranged in a cyclone pattern to turn your bore into light work and provides superior steerability.

Ballantine’s hard facing process is second to none, creating premium wear resistance and is preferred throughout the construction industry. Other pilot bits offered include our Razorback, Tough Bit, Power Tip, Steep Taper and Duckbill. All of which incorporate our premium hard facing and go through our precise heat treatment processes. Ballantine offers Starter Rods, Transition Rods, Sonde Housings, Crossovers, Drive Chucks and Sub Savers to fit your drill. We also carry Octagon and Hexagon Collars machined to specific tolerances and hard faced using our strategically selected carbide grit providing a clean and mean look and optimum wear performance. Our vise jaws are machined and heat treated to provide ultimate grip and wear without becoming brittle. Ballantine offers Premier drill pipe manufactured in the United States and can easily ship anywhere necessary.

Ballantine has been in business since 1959 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minn., with distribution warehouses in Atlanta and Rialto, Calif., making quick delivery times possible. Ballantine also offers wear parts for many of your construction, earth moving and forestry equipment needs. We have trencher parts to fit all your open trench needs including chain, sprockets, rollers, booms and augers. We carry parts to fit many conventional and elevated scrapers to help complete your earth moving projects. Ballantine carries several stump grinder teeth and parts for tree care applications. We also carry many forestry teeth compatible with feller bunchers, disc mulchers and drum mulchers.

For more info, visit www.ballantineinc.com or contact the company at parts@ballantineinc.com or 800-328-2424.

Ferratex

Showcasing a New Location and Offering AquaCure RP Liners

FerraTex Solutions provides CIPP wet-out liners and services for the most demanding trenchless pipe rehabilitation projects — reducing time and costs for our valued CIPP installers. With the opening of a new facility in Martinsville, Va., later this year, we will have six national locations, including New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee and Nevada. We offer logistical advantages and unmatched customer service throughout the United States, Canada and parts of Mexico.

Ferratex Solution’s associate company, Applied Felts has been at the forefront of the manufacture and development of world-class CIPP liners for over a decade and now Ferratex is offering wet-out services for their newest innovation, AquaCure RP.

AquaCure RP combines fiberglass reinforcement with Applied Felts’ best-in-class felt liners manufactured from the highest-quality raw materials available. This exclusive technology fully integrates and blends the unique properties of each, providing the industry’s strongest, most robust liner on the market today for gravity wastewater and storm lines. Installers choose AquaCure RP, leveraging our fiberglass reinforcement, to significantly reduce the wall profile of equivalent ASTM 1216-designed all-felt liners. Result? Thinner, yet stronger liners, that provide savings on resin, labor, transport and install/curing time. Fiberglass-reinforced CIPP liners install using the same procedures as traditional felt liners, with additional performance characteristics for pipes ranging from 8 to 72 in. in diameter — delivering excellent resin saturation and retention properties.

Each wet-out liner undergoes our rigorous ISO-9002 certified quality assurance inspection. Once resin impregnation is completed, the resin-saturated liner is loaded into one of our climate-controlled trailers for delivery. Deliveries are tracked through GPS, and temperatures are monitored remotely. An additional mega trailer allows delivery of larger liners that would otherwise require over-the-hole installation.

FerraTex’s depth and breadth of experience with advanced wet-out services guarantees a quality product, produced in a timely manner and delivered on schedule, cost-effectively to your jobsite every time.

For more info, visit www.ferratex.com or contact Justin Grabarczyk at justing@ferratex.com or 844-433-7728.

HammerHead Trenchless Equipment

Introducing the New SLX1300 Trenchless Pipe Extraction System

HammerHead Trenchless, a leading manufacturer of trenchless installation, rehabilitation and replacement solutions for underground utility infrastructure, recently announced a new addition to its award-winning line of Same Path technology: the new SLX1300 trenchless pipe extraction system for small diameter steel natural gas services.

Pipe extraction using the patented SLX1300 is an innovative new method of replacing coated and bare steel gas service lines 0.5 to 1.25 in. in diameter, up to 100 ft in length. The hydraulically powered SLX1300 unit produces up to 13.3 tons of pulling force to extract the pipe from the ground while simultaneously pulling new HDPE or MDPE pipe into the same location as the existing pipe, reducing risk to surrounding utilities.

“HammerHead has a strong track record of working closely with crews in the field to find cost-effective solutions for addressing deteriorating gas pipelines,” said Josh Hood, HammerHead Trenchless senior product manager. “A gas company approached us about finding a trenchless way to replace bare steel and our engineering team applied operator feedback to design the SLX1300 to meet needs unique to the gas market. The final design includes innovative features to minimize excavation and reduce operating requirements.”

One feature is the unit’s on-board pipe shear that the operator engages to cut the pipe material as it is extracted into manageable segments for easy disposal. The pipe extraction process requires two access points: a machine pit located where the service connects to the main, and an access point opposite the machine from which to pull in the new pipe. A cable is fed from the machine through the pipe and attached to the new pipe at the other end. The machine’s jaws clamp the steel pipe and the cable within it, and the machine is then engaged to pull the pipe from the ground. The jaws release and the machine cycles forward to clamp and pull another segment. The pipe shear located behind the machine’s clamping jaw can be engaged at the operator’s discretion to segment the extracted pipe in any length as space allows.

The compact size of the unit requires a working pit approximately 4 ft wide by 4 ft long and the entire system can be transported in the back of a standard pickup truck, reducing costs associated with extensive excavation and support equipment needs.

For more info, visit www.hammerheadtrenchless.com or call 800-331-6653.

Maxliner

Introducing the New Compact Inversion Drum

Max LinerDrum,Maxliner USA’s new aluminum inversion drums, are designed to be compact, lightweight, easy to transport and hold the most liner capacity in their class — suitable for air, water, UV and steam installations. The unique 700 model was designed with our customers’ input from the field:

Width of only 23.2 in. to easily pass through the narrowest doorways

Detachable wheelbase and extendable carrying handles — carry it up and down stairs with ease

Combined height is 44.9 in. high (37.8 in. detached) at 130 lbs

(110 lbs detached). It’s capable of holding 135 ft of

4 in. liner, which is ideal for in-building use.

When more capacity is needed, choose the 900 model, holding 250 ft of 4 in. which is also compact for its class: 32.3 in. wide, 47.2 in. long, 50.4 in. high and weighs 176 lbs.

Maxliner cuts down the weight and size without cutting corners. Each unit is tested for safety and quality. The larger spindle wheel and access port location allow for more control during the loading and inversion. Both models are equipped with:

Pressure manometer

Safety valve

Adjustable angle lock

Water circulation

Inversion heads, available from 2 to 8 in. with Cam-Lock fittings

Our ergonomically designed drums will improve efficiencies no matter what your application demands are. With Max in your corner, we continue to provide everything you need to succeed in CIPP!

For more info, visit www.maxlinerusa.com/equipment or contact Dave Fletcher at applieddaf17@gmail.com.

Subsite Electronics

Introducing the New UtiliGuard 2 Utility Locating System

SubsiteElectronics introduced the UtiliGuard 2, a new multi-frequency utility locator based on the popular UtiliGuard system. Available in Standard and Advanced models, UtiliGuard 2 takes all the proven performance-boosting features of the original UtiliGuard and adds several important new capabilities including an all-new user interface, integrated data capture and GPS positioning.

The new UtiliGuard 2 user interface was designed with industry specialists and trainers to feature simplified graphics that are easier and faster to interpret. Operators will notice an obvious change in screen layout when directly over a utility locate, providing positive confirmation. The new combination of screen graphics delivers increased operator confidence, locate consistency and operational performance.

“UtiliGuard 2 automatically captures data without altering the operator’s normal workflow,” said Chris Thompson, utility locating product manager. “This data can be used by operators to verify their performance and demonstrate quality and process compliance in the field. Supervisors can also use this data to track performance, compare it with benchmarks and enable actionable outcomes to be implemented. This reporting and auditing capability helps increase quality, reduce cable strikes and increase productivity across multiple crews.”

In addition to data-logging capabilities, the UtiliGuard 2 introduces integrated GPS positioning to the product line. This addition offers improved activity reporting to a system already known for its accurate performance.

Like the original, the UtiliGuard 2 Advanced model features Ambient Interference Measurement (AIM) technology that automatically recommends the best signal frequency. It also offers a 5-watt or 12-watt transmitter that drives signals farther down large, direct-buried utilities. The system also provides both the horizontal and vertical distance (depth) to the utility to enable users to make accurate locates of obstructed utilities.

“The UtiliGuard system already had features you can’t get on other locators,” said Thompson. “UtiliGuard 2 just adds to it, offering owners a clear understanding of operations activity by documenting locate accuracy and operations performance for better and more consistent results on jobsites and across their entire business.”

For more info, visit www.subsite.com or contact info@subsite.com or 800-846-2713.