COWI in the UK Named Consulting Firm of the Year at Ground Engineering Awards

COWI in UK has won the prestigious Ground Engineering award for Consulting Firm of the Year. COWI’s specialist geotechnical division was recognized for demonstrating outstanding achievement of clear business milestones between January 2021 and March 2022.

Andy Sloan, Managing Director, COWI in the UK, said: “We are delighted to have won this award which celebrates firms that have continually delivered innovation, quality and value, while growing in terms of revenue, profits and staff. We have a fantastic geotechnical team which has increased by 20% year-on-year for the past two years and we continue to attract the finest talent. Our technical expertise extends from complex foundations and retaining structures and deep shafts to caverns in soil and rock and from utilities microtunneling to the UK’s largest TBM tunnels.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

COWI’s success has been built on sustained technical excellence and a willingness to take on challenging projects, providing expertise across ground engineering and hydrogeology for projects in the UK and worldwide. A front runner in the race to achieve Net Zero COWI unveiled a pioneering green business model to drive decarbonization of global construction by deriving 100% of its revenue from sustainability-related projects within five years. To support this, COWI combined its construction data to power a digital carbon calculator which optimizes ground engineering methods, materials, and project sequences to reduce the global carbon footprint linked to construction. This has helped reduce embodied carbon in construction by up to 50% across over a third of COWI’s live UK infrastructure projects from tunnels to railways. COWI is now integrating its renewable energy and infrastructure divisions and data to build a green engineering ecosystem, sharing sustainable construction components, methods, and fuel sources across sectors, helping multiple industries collectively decarbonize by sharing sustainable suppliers, engineering techniques, material sources, manufacturing sites and resources to achieve combined economies of scale.

Following a record year for entries, and after review by a panel of more than 70 expert judges, the winners of the 2022 GE Awards were announced on Sept. 6, 2022, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

RELATED: COWI Wins HS2 Euston Station Utility Works Contract