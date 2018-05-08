COWI Purchases the U.S. Tunnel Resources of ILF Consultants Inc.

COWI North America (COWI) annouced the addition of tunnel professionals from the U.S. operating company of ILF Consultants Inc.

The addition of the key staff to COWI’s North American operation continues to strengthen COWI’s tunnel expertise. Currently, COWI has one of the largest tunnel engineering groups in the world with over 600 tunnel engineers. The new additions to the team bring complementary skills in tunnel and bridge, and design with noteworthy experience on several projects in California. Current projects include preliminary engineering design for the California High Speed Rail Authority for the section between Bakersfield to Palmdale.

Among the new staff members, COWI welcomes two highly respected tunnel professionals, Jim Morrison, PE, and Zuzana Skovajsova, PE.

Morrison will join COWI as a Vice President. He is a well-recognized manager and engineer with extensive experience delivering successful tunnel design and construction projects across North America. He has over 36 years of engineering expertise and has worked both in consulting engineering and as Engineering Service Manager for Kiewit. His career has covered a broad spectrum of large and complex projects including tunnels, bridges, dams, hydroelectric generating plants, highways, deep excavations, transportation, water/sewer systems, and environmental management.

Skovajsova will join COWI as Chief Tunnel Specialist. She is a leader in the design of tunnels and underground structures, and has extensive knowledge of the application of sequential excavation and ground support systems, as well as geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring. She is actively involved in multiple design project from conceptual/preliminary engineering to detailed/final design phases of major tunneling projects, both in soft ground and hard rock.

Steven Kramer, Senior Vice President comments, “These additions to the COWI team are a sign of the continued success and development of COWI’s tunnel business in North America and worldwide. With their experience working on a variety of tunnel projects across the country they add engineering strength and invaluable knowledge and expertise to our group.”

COWI & ILF will continue to look for opportunities to collaborate going forward in the area of fire-life safety in North America and will take advantage of the shared experience provided by this purchase. COWI North America unites the engineering consulting firms Buckland & Taylor, Jenny Engineering Corp., Ben C. Gerwick, and Ocean and Coastal Consultants. ILF will continue its operations in North America in the areas of oil & gas and transportation & structures.

