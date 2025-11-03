Harvey Joins HNTB as National Tunnel Practice Consultant

By TBM Staff

Norris Harvey, PE, has joined HNTB Corporation as a national tunnel practice consultant, the firm reported on Oct. 6. Based in the New York office, Harvey brings more than 30 years of specialized experience in tunnel ventilation, fire and life safety systems and mechanical engineering for complex infrastructure projects across North America.

Harvey

Harvey joined HNTB after holding previous leadership roles at other engineering firms, where he served as the fire and life safety practice leader, engineer of record on major tunnel programs and a project manager. Key clients included contractors and agencies such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Construction & Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD).

“Norris’s deep, technical transit tunnel design expertise as well as his national reputation in tunnel safety and ventilation make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB national tunnel practice leader. “His leadership adds to our expertise in delivering innovative, resilient tunnel solutions for clients.”

Harvey’s expertise includes advanced modeling tools such as Computational Fluid Dynamics, Subway Environment Simulation and pedestrian movement modeling. Throughout his career, he has made extensive contributions to the development of national tunnel fire and life safety standards, including as the chairman for the National Fire Protection Association’s 502 “Standard for Road Tunnels, Bridges and Other Limited Access Highways” committee. He is a recognized thought leader, having authored numerous publications and presentations at international conferences on tunnel safety, egress, ventilation modeling and fire protection systems.

Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and is a licensed Professional Engineer in multiple states.