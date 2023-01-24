COWI’s Steve Kramer Enters Trenchless Hall of Fame

COWI in North America’s Senior Vice President Steve Kramer has been inducted into the Trenchless Hall of Fame honors list. The Hall of Fame recognizes NASTT members who have made outstanding accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the advancement of the North American trenchless industry and NASTT.

Steve has 40 years of experience in engineering/construction and research and development serving the infrastructure industry. At COWI, Steve oversees the growth and development of the transportation and water business across North America. He is recognized as a pioneer and leader in the underground and trenchless industry. He was a key figure integral in the development of the trenchless tools and techniques that were created over 25 years ago that continue to be used today.

Steve said: “It is a tremendous and very special honor to be elected to the NASTT Hall of Fame and be included among the other notable members. Being part of the trenchless community has played an influential and integral role in my entire career.”

Steve has led the design and construction of over 75 underground and trenchless projects in the United States, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore and New Zealand. Steve holds two B.S. degrees from Washington University in St. Louis – Civil Engineering and Engineering and Public Policy and a Masters in Management from Northwestern University. He is also a professional engineer in five states.