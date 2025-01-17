CREG TBM Readies for Linhai Reservoir Water Tunnel

By TBM Staff

On Jan. 15, 2025, the small-diameter double shield TBM “CREC 1477” completed its factory acceptance test (FAT) in Zhengzhou city, Henan province, China. With an excavation diameter of 3.86 m and a total length of appropriately 420 m, the TBM is mainly used to bore the No. 1 tunnel of Linhai Reservoir Water Tunnel Phase I Project.

This tunnel is 9.265 km in total length. During excavation, the TBM will confront series of challenges, such as boring with an extra-small section for a long distance without intermediate access, passing through fault zones, overcoming water and mud burst as well as launch and excavation in extremely cold area.

To cope with those problems, CREG (China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.) supplied the double shield TBM “CREC1477” with series of customized technologies including large-thrust and high-torque anti-jamming technology, advanced geological forecast and all-round probe drilling technology, which has ensured the reliability of the TBM and greatly improved the construction efficiency and safety. For launching in the extremely-low temperature environment, the preheating system is also equipped to ensure that the TBM can successfully be launched and excavate.

Linhai Reservoir Project has multiple functions such as urban water supply, flood control, irrigation and power generation. Upon completion of this project, it will improve the living and production conditions for residents in Mudanjiang and Hailin cities and promote the regional economic and social development.