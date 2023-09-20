Dates Announced for 2024 Microtunneling Short Course

By TBM Staff

More than 160 are expected to attend the 2024 Microtunneling Short Course.

The Microtunneling Short Course is heading back to Scottsdale, Arizona, for its 31st edition. The premier event for microtunneling professionals will be held May 7-9, 2024, at the Scottsdale Stadium (Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants), attracting people from all aspects of the market, including contractors, consulting engineers, vendors, owners, and more.

In addition to its industry-best technical program, the course offers unique networking opportunities where you can mingle one-on-one with leaders in the industry. These include:

• May 6 – Pre-game Rooftop Party at the Canopy by Hilton rooftop lounge from 6-9 p.m.

• May 7 – Welcome Reception from 5-7 p.m. at the Scottsdale Stadium Banyan Room

• May 8 – Microtunneling Achievement Awards Banquet Dinner at the Scottsdale Museum of the West from 6-9 p.m. (not included with registration)

Other highlights of the course include the presentation of the Microtunneling Achievement Awards, and the annual meeting of the North American Microtunneling Association.

The course was founded in 1993 by Tim Coss (Microtunneling Inc.), Levent Ozdemir (Ozdemir Associates) and Bernie Krzys (Benjamin Media/Trenchless Technology magazine) as the only event focused on the then-emerging installation technology. It continues to be the largest gathering of microtunneling professionals globally. In 2023, the event drew 166 attendees came from five countries.

Registration is open. For more information, click here.