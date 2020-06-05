Deadline Approaching for ITA Tunnelling Awards 2020

After the success of the 5 first editions of the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space awards, in Switzerland, Singapore, France, China and USA, the ITA Awards 2020 will take place at the end of the year. This year, the Awards conference will be held as a virtual Conference. It will be a new challenging experience allowing everyone from all over the globe to attend and discover the most interesting projects. The winners will be announced live during the Australian Tunnelling Conference.

While many events are being rescheduled, cancelled or going virtual, it is important to continue celebrating success in our industry and this can be done through the ITA Awards. For this edition, some changes are proposed in the categories with notably a category “Overcoming the Challenge” for projects which overcame either foreseen or unforeseen extreme challenges during excavation and construction and another one named “Oddities of the Underground” celebrating the creativity, ingenuity, and imagination of the human spirit in its endeavors underground.

ITA welcomes entries for all categories (except Lifetime Achievement) until June 23. For more information visit the awards homepage.

