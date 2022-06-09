Del Nero Named WSP USA Senior Director for Tunnel Engineering

Don Del Nero has been named vice president and senior director of tunnel engineering at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

In his role at WSP, Del Nero will integrate his expertise and creativity into tunnel infrastructure of all types, while embracing the firm’s transformational approach to projects and fostering a collaborative and “Future Ready” working environment.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Based in Atlanta, Del Nero brings more than 33 years of underground engineering experience to WSP, including more than 100 miles of tunneling and trenchless underground project experience.

“We’re excited to have someone of Don’s character and accomplishment on our team to further our legacy of having the best people in the industry,” said Ian Chaney, national geotechnical and tunneling director at WSP. “Don’s hands-on experience, coupled with his passion, will be a true asset for WSP.”

Prior to his arrival at WSP, Del Nero served as the global tunnel director for an international engineering company. Previously, he was the tunnel practice leader for an international engineering firm headquartered in Canada.

“I’m excited to be joining WSP — a company with over 130 years of rich experience completing historic tunneling projects, a reputation for engaging the collective talents across the enterprise, and empowering project teams to solve their clients’ challenges,” Del Nero said. “I embrace the simple fact that my client’s success is vital to my own and that is at the core of who WSP is. I’ve already come to know that WSP’s tunneling teams bring best-value, best-in-class projects to fruition.”

In addition to his tunnel engineering, Del Nero is an accomplished author, presenter and instructor with more than 40 papers and presentations covering some of the tunnel industry’s most complex issues, such as means-and-methods selection and associated responsibility; delivery of mega-projects; tunnel boring machine specifications; soil and rock abrasivity; and mining in gravel, cobbles and boulders.

In addition, he has participated on several tunnel and trenchless industry panels and lectures at industry forums, including the Microtunneling, Breakthroughs in Tunneling, and Risk Management in Underground Construction short courses. He is currently involved with the industry review panel for the Underground Construction Association (UCA) Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration’s how-to guide for implementation of UCA’s Guidelines for Improved Risk Management.

Del Nero previously served on the North American Society for Trenchless Technology’s (NASTT) Board of Directors, chairing its 2018 No-Dig Show, and reviewing several of NASTT’s new installation manuals. He also authored a sub-chapter on means and methods in the book, Trenchless Technology: Planning, Equipment, and Methods by Mohammad Najafi.

Del Nero is a graduate of Clarkson University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and Syracuse University with a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering.