Delta Conveyance Project Passes MWD Board Vote

By TBM Staff

Image: Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority (DCA). The information in this graphic is subject to change.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) on Dec. 10 voted to approve more than $140 million in additional funding for planning and permitting for the Delta Conveyance Project. The vote illustrates continued support for this necessary infrastructure that will protect access to clean drinking water for 27 million Californians.

MWD, the largest supplier of treated water in the United States, is a cooperative of 26 member agencies that provides water to 19 million people across six California counties. MWD’s support means water agencies serving 21 million Californians – more than half the state’s population – have now voted in favor of this major infrastructure project.

The Delta Conveyance Project is a critical part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state.

“Thanks to the today’s vote by the Metropolitan Water District, the Delta Conveyance Project now has the continued support of water districts serving more than half our state. This project is one of the nation’s most important infrastructure projects in generations because it will protect access to clean and safe drinking water for 27 million Californians. We’re building the momentum we need to build this project and others across the state, faster,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

MWD follows 11 other water agencies throughout the state that have also voted in favor of moving the next phase of funding for planning and design of the project forward.

Alameda County Water District,

Coachella Valley Water District

Crestline-Lake Arrowhead Water Agency

Desert Water Agency

Mojave Water Agency

Palmdale Water District

San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District

San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District

San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Zone 7 Water Agency

“While Los Angeles and Southern California are working to become more self-sufficient through local projects such as groundwater recharge and recycling, imported water from the State Water Project is still critical to the region’s success especially under climate change,” said California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth.

Why it’s needed

California’s aging water infrastructure is not designed to cope with changing precipitation patterns resulting from climate change, including intense swings between droughts and floods and a less reliable Sierra Nevada snowpack. The Delta Conveyance Project will help to safely capture, move and store water from big, but infrequent, storm events while also protecting against sea level rise and earthquakes.

If the Delta Conveyance Project had been operational during the atmospheric river storms of early 2024, enough water could have been captured to provide water to 9.8 million Californians for an entire year. Future savings of this kind would help to offset a projected 22% loss of SWP water supplies by 2070 due to climate change.

How it works

The Delta Conveyance Project would improve California’s ability to take advantage of intense periods of rain and excess flows in the Sacramento River by creating two new intakes in the north Delta and a single tunnel connecting to the California Aqueduct via Bethany Reservoir. It would also help protect against the risk of an earthquake cutting off water supplies to millions of Californians, currently a 72% chance of 6.7+ magnitude in the area by 2043.

The Delta Conveyance Project, redesigned following input from the public and Governor Newsom, would protect access to water supplies for millions of Californians. Since day one, the Governor pledged to right-size this project to one tunnel and embrace an all-of-the-above approach to protecting California’s water access.

The project includes the construction of two new intakes on the Sacramento River in the north Delta, an underground tunnel 45 miles in length and 36 feet in diameter, and a pumping plant to lift water from the terminus of the pipeline into the Bethany Reservoir at the beginning of the California Aqueduct.

For more information, visit the Delta Conveyance Project website.