\ Delve Underground Announces Five New Principals

By TBM Staff

Delve Underground, an employee-owned firm with 25 offices and 350 team members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, announces five Principal promotions.

Goff

Shannon Goff, CPEng, PE, has 16 years of structural and geotechnical engineering experience working in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Shannon is based in Delve Underground’s Auckland office, and her responsibilities have included design, management, independent peer review, and on-site engineering support for a variety of underground construction projects. She has extensive expertise in numerical modeling for static, seismic, and slope stability analyses specializing in soil-structure interaction and segmental lining design in a variety of ground conditions. Shannon earned her BS in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University and her MS in Structural and Geomechanical Engineering from Stanford University. She is a Chartered Professional Engineer in New Zealand and a registered Professional Engineer in Washington and California.

McGlenn

Andrew McGlenn, PE, SE, P.Eng., has 26 years of experience in the structural engineering profession. He joined Delve Underground’s Seattle office as part of the Brightwater Conveyance team, leveraging his unique appreciation for the impact that minor changes in geology have on shaft and tunnel design in the development of several industry firsts. Over the years since, he’s served as design manager and engineer in responsible charge for large infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, and Australia. He specializes in the structural design and seismic analysis of shafts and tunnels, including development of specifications and contract documents, in the water supply, wastewater conveyance, and transportation sectors. He is well known by his clients as someone who stays engaged through the construction phase, using his skill at collaborating and problem solving to keep projects on track. Andrew earned his BS in Civil Engineering and BS in Geological Sciences from the University of Washington. He is a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia, and a registered Professional Civil Engineer and a registered Structural Engineer in both California and Washington.

Ng

Chun Ng, CPEng, PE, is a structural engineer with more than 20 years of experience in structural design engineering. Based in Delve Underground’s Sydney office, his experience includes involvement in the design and construction of several prestigious and challenging projects in Australia, Hong Kong, China, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. Chun has expertise in bridge design and construction, underground structure, steel work, and temporary work design. He brings his strong communication, coordination, and structural skills to provide technical support to contractors. Chun earned his BE with Honors in Civil Engineering from the National University of Singapore. He is a Chartered Professional Engineer in Australia and a registered Professional Engineer in Victoria.

Rigney

Joseph Rigney, PE, has 15 years of experience as a civil and structural engineer working on tunnel and underground asset management, design, inspection, evaluation/load rating, rehabilitation, and repair projects. Based in Delve Underground’s Boston office, Joseph has experience in managing projects that range from routine to complex and is also a trusted resource on emergency and immediate need tasks. Joseph also guides development of project design documents, facilitates approval of designs, and addresses accelerated construction, sequencing, and mitigation of construction impacts. Jospeh earned his BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and his MS in Structural Engineering from Northeastern University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, and New York, and a Certified Tunnel Inspector by the National Highway Institute and Federal Highway Administration in Boston.

Spreng

Shawn Spreng, PE, has over 20 years of civil and underground engineering experience, including geotechnical and geologic site characterizations, developing tunnel and shaft designs, static and seismic slope stability analyses, civil layout and design, engineering site support, tunnel inspection and field engineering. Based in Delve Underground’s Walnut Creek office, he has extensive experience providing construction support services to owners and contractors, including geologic mapping and evaluation of ground conditions for tunnel support installation, review of submittals and requests for information, and active participation in the claim and dispute resolution process. Shawn earned his BS in Civil Engineering with a Geology minor from San Fransisco State University and his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.