Delve Underground Announces Seven New Principals

Delve Underground, an employee-owned firm with 21 offices and 350 team members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, announces seven Principal promotions.

Bryan Duevel, PE, has 24 years of geotechnical engineering and underground design experience on a wide breadth of projects including tunnels, dams, pipelines, and water resource and hydroelectric infrastructure. Based in Delve’s Portland office, he has extensive experience in geotechnical characterization, slope stability assessments, excavation support systems, seismic hazard evaluations, and tunnel design. Bryan earned his BS in Geological Engineering from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and his MS in Geological Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Washington DC and a registered Geotechnical Engineer in Oregon.

Charles Hunt, P.Eng., MSc, ACSM, is a senior rock geotechnical engineer with over 26 years of experience in a wide variety of projects including construction of international infrastructure projects (in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Australia), geotechnical investigation, and geotechnical design. Based in Delve’s Vancouver office, Charles has focused his experience on rock engineering specifically in relation to underground tunnel construction, support and design, as well as rock slope stabilization and design of open pit slopes. Charles earned his BEng in Industrial Geology in 1995 and his MSc in Applied Geotechnics in 2003, both from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University). He is a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, and the Northwest Territories.

Marco Moccichino, P.Eng., has 22 years of experience in design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Marco is based in Delve’s Vancouver office. His work experience includes natural gas, water, transit, and roadway projects. Marcos served as project manager on preliminary and detailed design projects (as a consulting engineer) and on construction projects (as contractor). This experience gives Marco the unique ability to understand the challenges of all the parties included in the design and construction process, including owners and stakeholders. His expertise also includes the design of reinforced concrete structures, such as tunnels, as well as shafts, foundations, and other earth-retaining structures. Marco earned his Degree of Structural Engineer from the Polytechnic of Milan and is a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia.

Amanda Morgan, PE, is a geotechnical engineer who has worked on a broad range of geotechnical and civil engineering projects including wastewater and transportation. Based in Delve’s Washington DC office, she has 19 years of experience in geotechnical engineering with an emphasis in underground construction. Amanda has spent 14 years of her career working on DC Water’s DC Clean Rivers Program, which is a $2.6 billion CSO program consisting mainly of large-diameter, soft ground tunnels; shafts; adits; and near-surface structures. Amanda earned her BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Tennessee and her MS in Civil Engineering/Geotechnics from Northwestern University. She is a registered Professional Engineer in Washington, DC.

James Schick, CEG, is an engineering geologist with 26 years of experience in the practical application of the geological sciences to both large- and small-scale engineering, permitting, and environmental projects. Based in Delve’s Portland office, he has expertise in detailed site characterizations as well as broad general surveys for projects involving tunnels, dams, transportation, trenchless crossings, pipelines, industrial facilities, and power generation sites. James earned his BA in Geology and Chemistry from Middlebury College and his MS in Geology from the University of Oregon. He is a registered Professional Geologist in Utah, a Licensed Engineering Geologist in Washington, and a Certified Engineering Geologist in Oregon.

James Struthers, LEG, CEG, PG, is an engineering geologist with 28 years of experience in geotechnical design and construction. James is based in Delve’s Seattle office. His expertise includes management and technical oversight of the geotechnical portion of transportation megaprojects and as the designer of record for bridges, marine facilities, new highway alignments, and rock slope and landslide mitigation projects. James earned his BS in Geologic Sciences (Structural Geology) from the University of Washington and is a Licensed Engineering Geologist in Washington, a Certified Engineering Geologist in Oregon, and a Licensed Geologist in Idaho.

Eric Westergren has 32 years of experience in the construction of heavy civil projects, as well as vertical building projects, with an emphasis in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Critical Path Method (CPM) Scheduling/project controls. Based in Delve’s Cleveland office, Eric provides virtual design coordination, logistics planning, and computer simulation services to contractors and designers facing complex constructability issues. He is also Delve’s Design Technology Practice Lead. Eric earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Purdue University.

