McMillen Jacobs Associates Rebrands as Delve Underground

McMillen Jacobs Associates, specializing in delivering underground infrastructure throughout North America and Australasia, has rebranded as Delve Underground.

“Delve Underground’s mission is to solve our client’s infrastructure challenges with our collective expertise and legacy of underground excellence,” said Victor Romero, President of Delve Underground. “Our new name reflects our company culture of working collaboratively and delving deep to inspire bold and responsive solutions.”

Founded in 1954 as Jacobs Associates, Delve Underground is an employee-owned heavy civil engineering firm serving the water, wastewater, and transportation markets. Delve Underground is solutions-oriented, innovative, and highly responsive, focused on bringing quality design to the delivery of project challenges for clients. With 21 offices and 350 team members, Delve offers comprehensive design, design-build, construction management, and dispute resolution capabilities.

“The rebrand was a thoughtful and well-planned effort that involved our clients and team members from across our offices,” said Gregg Davidson, Chief Operations Officer of Delve Underground. “Our new brand is modern and creative yet retains the spirit of our underground roots.”

