Delve Underground Announces Six New Principals

By TBM Staff

Delve Underground, an employee-owned firm with 25 offices and 350 team members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, announces six Principal promotions.

Alexander

Jeannine Alexander, CPSM, has 27 years of marketing experience and has provided marketing leadership and support for Delve Underground since joining the firm in 2014. She has worked with teams to develop effective and strategic messaging, proposal execution, and impactful interviews. She routinely helps coach seller-doers to develop meaningful client relationships and win work. She is a member of the firm’s Inclusion and Belonging Committee and serves on the Society for Marketing Professional Services’ (SMPS) National DEI Committee. Jeannine holds her BBA in Marketing from New Mexico State University, earned certification in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Washington, as well as certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University. She has been a Certified Professional Services Marketer (CPSM) through SMPS since 2018.

Chohan

Kush Chohan, PE, GE, PMP, has over 19 years of hands-on civil and geotechnical engineering experience. Based in Delve Underground’s Sacramento office, he has provided project management, design, and construction support services on a wide variety of major infrastructure market sectors, including tunnels, transportation, transit, hydropower, water supply, and wastewater projects since joining the firm in 2011. His work has included all phases of project development, including identification and concept studies, feasibility studies, detailed design and construction, and inspection and rehabilitation. Kush holds an MS in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a BS in Civil Engineering from the California State University, Chico. He is a registered Professional Engineer in California, Colorado, Florida, New York, Nevada, and Utah; a Professional Geotechnical Engineer in California; and a Project Management Professional (PMP).

Christoforou

Beata Christoforou, PE, is a structural engineer with 40 years of experience in structural design. She is based in Delve Underground’s Roseland, New Jersey, office. Her experience includes the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures for water, wastewater, combined sewer overflow, drainage relief, transportation, and pedestrian and rail tunnels. In these projects, her roles have spanned working as the owner’s engineer and contractor’s engineer for design-bid-build and design-build projects in the United States, Canada, and Denmark. Since joining the firm in 2018, Beata has prepared numerical models, designs, and technical memoranda for precast segmental linings, initial support, and final linings for conventionally excavated structures. Beata holds an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering and a BS in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University. She is a Professional Engineer in New York and New Jersey.

Erickson

Luke Erickson, PE, has more than 18 years of geotechnical and underground engineering experience with a focus on trenchless projects in the water, wastewater, and energy markets. Luke is based in Delve Underground’s Columbus, Ohio, office where he serves as Office Manager as well as one of the firm’s Trenchless Practice Group leads. Since joining the firm in 2006, Luke’s experience has included geologic site characterizations, trenchless alignment selection, risk assessment, horizontal directional drilling frac-out and pipe stress analyses, shaft and excavation support systems, tunnel lining design, rock support, pipeline design, tunnel inspection and rehabilitation, and trenchless design. Luke holds an MS in Civil Engineering from Northwestern University and a BS in Engineering (Civil) from Colorado School of Mines, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Oregon, California, Ohio, and Washington. He currently serves on the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) Midwest Chapter Board of Directors.

Finnegan

Thomas Finnegan, PE, has more than 36 years of experience in civil, environmental, and water resources engineering. Based in Delve Underground’s Seattle office, his background includes the planning, design, and construction of fish hatchery facilities; water intake facilities; pump stations; fish transport, passage, and screening facilities; dams and hydroelectric facilities; spillways, stilling basins, and energy dissipaters; tunnels, pipelines, and penstocks; and flood control facilities. Since joining the firm in 2020, Thomas has brought extensive experience in large infrastructure projects, including urban stormwater drainage and flooding, light rail facilities, heavy rail improvements, and freeway and arterial improvements. Thomas holds both an MS and a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and is a Professional Engineer in Washington.

Halvorson

Allison Halvorson, CPSM, has 25 years of experience in the fields of marketing and communications. Since joining the firm in 2017, her comprehensive understanding of communications strategies has helped Delve Underground build brand awareness. As a past president of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) San Francisco chapter, she has played an integral role in fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development among industry professionals. Allison earned her BFA in graphic design from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Certificate in Marketing from the University of California, Berkeley Extension. She is also a Certified Professional Services Marketer (CPSM) and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the SMPS Pacific Regional Conference.