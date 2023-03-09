Delve Underground Appoints Murray as Regional Manager

Delve Underground announces that Brad Murray has been appointed Regional Manager. Brad is a Principal Engineer based out of Delve Underground’s Cleveland office and has 18 years of design and engineering experience with a focus on underground heavy civil construction projects. As Regional Manager, he will be responsible for operations in our Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh offices.

“Brad brings exceptional knowledge and experience to this important leadership role based on his strong client and interpersonal relationships, and technical understanding of Delve Underground’s services,” said Ken Dombroski, Delve Underground Central Regional Manager. “We welcome Brad to his new role and are excited to work with him as we grow our presence in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.”

Delve Underground has a long history of providing tunnel and underground engineering services in this area. Notable projects include the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project for the City of Columbus, the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel for the City of Akron, Preliminary Engineering Services on Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s Wet Weather Plan Project, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Doan Valley Storage Tunnel.