Delve Underground Appoints New Leadership in California

Delve Underground announced two new appointments to expand the organization’s talented leadership team. John Kaplin will join the firm’s Executive Leadership as Chief Development Officer and Rachel Martin has been appointed California Regional Manager. Both Kaplin and Martin bring a wide range of experiences and expertise that will be impactful to Delve Underground’s mission and strategic initiatives.

“I am incredibly excited to work alongside both John and Rachel in these leadership roles,” said Victor Romero, Delve Underground President. “They both have a deep knowledge of our company and clients and will be instrumental as we work towards the firm’s vision to provide fulfilling opportunities in a collaborative and inclusive workplace that inspires bold, responsive infrastructure solutions.”

John Kaplin is a Vice President and Principal and has been with the firm since 2013. He has 36 years of experience in design and construction management of heavy civil projects using a variety of project delivery methods. As Chief Development Officer, he will be responsible for leading and aligning strategic, marketing, and project initiatives for Delve Underground across the firm’s geographic footprint. For the past six years he has served as Delve Underground’s California Regional Manager, and prior to that was the Construction Management Practice Lead.

Rachel Martin takes over the role of Delve Underground’s California Regional Manager. She is a Principal Engineer based out of the firm’s Walnut Creek office and has 21 years of experience in design and construction management of civil projects focused on the fields of water, wastewater, and hydropower. As a Vice President and California Regional Manager, she will be responsible for operations in the San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Diego, and Pasadena offices.

