Delve Underground Opens Office in Irvine, California

Delve Underground announced the opening of a new office in Irvine, California. The new office joins San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Diego, and Pasadena as the firm’s fifth office in California.

The new office is located at 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite #250, Irvine, CA 92604.

The establishment of a new office in Irvine marks Delve Underground’s commitment to expand services and reach in Southern California. Delve is excited about this new chapter and looks forward to strengthening relationships with clients and partners in Southern California.

“Our team is excited about the establishment of our new office in Irvine. This expansion allows us to cultivate a strong local presence, which, when combined with our existing California locations, allows us to deliver exceptional tunnel and underground engineering services throughout the entire region.” says Delve Underground California Regional Manager Rachel Martin.