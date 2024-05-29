Delve Underground Welcomes Gaspar as New Principal

By TBM Staff

Delve Underground announced that Keith Gaspar has joined the company as a Principal based out of the Roseland, New Jersey, office. Keith brings over 25 years of expertise in civil and structural engineering, specializing in the design, inspection, and construction management of tunnels and underground structures, as well as tunnel inspection and rehabilitation. His extensive experience encompasses projects for highways, transit systems, and sanitary and stormwater facilities in both rock and soft ground environments.

“Keith brings tremendous value to the Delve Underground team,” said John Murray, Delve Underground East Regional Manager. “With his extensive background in tunneling and underground projects across the Eastern United States, coupled with his expansive industry network, Keith is poised to significantly enhance our ability to meet business objectives in the Eastern US region.”

Delve Underground has four offices in the Eastern United States: New York, Roseland, Boston, and Washington, DC. The firm is currently working on multiple high-profile projects in this region including the Newtown Creek CSO Storage Tunnel Preliminary Design, Queens Brooklyn Tunnel (QBT) Construction Phase Services, and the DC Clean Rivers Project.