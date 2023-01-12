Dennis Boehm Named Senior Vice President for Moretrench Industrial

Moretrench Industrial announced that Dennis Boehm is now Senior Vice President. With over 33 years of experience in design, project management, and engineering, Boehm worked in heavy construction before joining Keller (then Hayward Baker) in 1990. Throughout his time at Keller, he has held various leadership roles, including Chief Engineer, Area Manager, and Vice President of Technology and Key Client Development. Most recently, as Senior Vice President for Keller North America, Boehm oversaw Keller’s internal technology teams.

With extensive industry involvement, Boehm is a past Chair of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Soil Mixing Committee and is a member of the ASCE/Geo-Institute Jet Grouting Committee and the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.

In his new role as Senior Vice President for Moretrench Industrial, Boehm will support operational and strategic initiatives to grow the industrial and environmental businesses.

President of Moretrench Industrial John Carpenter states, “We welcome Dennis to Moretrench, bringing his years of experience and familiarity with Moretrench and Keller’s expertise. We look forward to continuing our drive for innovation and new market opportunities, ensuring clients receive optimum solutions for their industrial, geotechnical, and environmental needs.”

Moretrench Industrial was founded in 1885 and joined the connected companies of Keller in 2018. As an industrial, earthwork, mechanical, plumbing, and utility contractor, Moretrench focuses on the specialized needs of the power, mining, and manufacturing industries.