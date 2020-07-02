DFI Announces 2020 Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Kalavacharla Sree (K.S.) Rama Krishna, Ph.D., geotechnical consultant, chair of DFI of India and a member of the DFI Board of Trustees, is the recipient of DFI’s highest award to an individual, the Distinguished Service Award (DSA). This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. The award is being presented during DFI’s 45th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations tentatively planned for National Harbor, Maryland, October 13-16, 2020, pending COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions.

“Dr. Rama Krishna is the driving force behind the establishment and success of the DFI of India Regional Chapter,” says Theresa Engler, executive director of DFI. “He has tirelessly led DFI of India from concept to reality to sustained success. On behalf of DFI, I am pleased to see Dr. Rama Krishna receive this honor.”

The DSA nominating committee also noted Rama Krishna’s leadership in organizing annual conferences and quarterly workshops in India, introducing CFA technology to India, and establishing liaisons with universities and government agencies in India to further DFI’s mission of education and information exchange.

As chair of the regional chapter, Rama Krishna’s primary focus has been to bridge the wide gap between geotechnical and foundation engineering knowledge and practice in India by creating a vibrant platform for the interaction of all the stakeholders of foundations industry in India and abroad. According to Rama Krishna, the current role of DFI of India is to continuously help the deep foundations industry by implementing new technology initiatives and organizing training programs to enhance the skill levels of operators, engineers and others within the geotechnical industries.

Rama Krishna has more than 35 years of experience in research and in the design and execution of foundations and geotechnical projects for land, nearshore and offshore structures. From 2005 to 2012, he was head of foundation and geotechnical engineering with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited. He was instrumental in identifying and implementing the latest foundation technologies, equipment and building techniques in the special foundation industry. He retired as chief engineer-technology of L&T GeoStructure.

In 2014, Rama Krishna was elected to serve on the DFI Board of Trustees. In 2017, he was awarded a DFI President’s Award.

Rama Krishna received his bachelor’s degree from the Government College of Engineering, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India, and his master’s and doctoral degrees in geotechnical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

