DFI Announces Board of Trustees Election Results

DFI’s membership elected a new member to the DFI Board of Trustees and re-elected four members. Their terms began on Jan. 1, 2018.

The new board member, Mike Kelley, is vice president and geotechnical business unit manager for DYWIDAG-Systems International. He is responsible for the overall P&L, planning and business development for DSI’s geotechnical products group in the United States, Mexico, Caribbean and Central America. Kelley is an industry veteran with a background in manufacturing, labor management, inventory control, production scheduling, product engineering and technical sales leadership with 34 years focus on serving the earth retention, soil stabilization and foundation support industry.

As a long-time corporate representative to DFI, Kelley seeks to promote the advancement of our industry by interacting and working with all industry members and the engineering community to mutually share knowledge of current practices and development and implementation of new technologies and techniques as they become available.

Four trustees were re-elected to serve another three-year term: Dr. K.S. Rama Krishna, chair of DFI of India and consulting engineer; Matthew Meyer, P.E., D.GE, of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services; Thomas Richards, Jr., P.E., D.GE, of Nicholson Construction; and Stefano Valagussa, of Treviicos.

The current officers of the DFI Board of Trustees for 2018-2019 are Dan Brown, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, of Dan Brown and Associates, president; Matthew Janes, P. Eng., of Isherwood Associates, vice president; Michael Wysockey, Ph.D., P.E., of Thatcher Foundations, treasurer; and Gianfranco Di Cicco of GDConsulting, secretary.

