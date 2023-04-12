DFI Announces Osterberg Memorial Lecturer

Paul W. Mayne, Ph.D., P.E., Georgia Institute of Technology, has been invited to present the DFI Osterberg Memorial Lecture at SuperPile ’23. The annual SuperPile conference, hosted by DFI in partnership with ADSC, is being held in Atlanta on June 7-9.

The lecture, “Application of Seismic Piezocone Soundings to Bi-Directional Load Test Response,” takes place on Thursday, June 8. Mayne will discuss the application of seismic piezocone penetration testing (SCPTU) towards the evaluation of geoparameters for assessing the behavior of the actual full-scale load test setup and conduct of the test.

Mayne is an international researcher with a focus on in situ testing, geotechnical site characterization, foundation systems, and the evaluation of soil and rock properties. Particular interests include the use, conduct and interpretation of the cone penetrometer, seismic piezocone, and flat dilatometer, evaluation of shallow and deep foundation systems as well as ground modification techniques.

Mayne began his 47-year career in the geotechnical profession as a consulting geoengineer with Law Engineering & Testing Company in McLean, Virginia, before attending Cornell University and receiving a Ph.D. After graduation, he began a 31-year career at the Georgia Institute of Technology as a faculty member, also serving several periods as the geotechnical team leader. He continues to work as a geoconsultant on projects that utilize in-situ test methods, foundation systems and site characterization. He has authored or co-authored over 375 publications, including several technical manuals. Mayne has been active in many professional organizations, including ASCE, DFI, CGS, USUCGER, ISSMGE, ASTM and ADSC.

The annual Osterberg Memorial Lecture and Award was established in honor of Dr. Jorj O. Osterberg to recognize innovations in deep foundations construction related to engineering design, testing or education.

Visit www.dfi.org/SuperPile2023 for more information.