\ DFI Announces Recipients of the 2023 Legends Awards

By TBM Staff

Every four years, DFI and the DFI Educational Trust present the Legends Award to three practitioners — an engineer, contractor and manufacturer/supplier — who have made significant contributions and advancements to the research, design, construction, manufacturing and use of deep foundations.

Congratulations to the 2023 winners of this prestigious award, who will be honored during the Legends Awards Reception and Banquet on Thursday evening, November 2.

Engineer Legend: Samuel Clemence, P.E., Syracuse University

Clemence

Samuel Clemence, P.E., is the Laura J. and L. Douglas Meredith Emeritus Professor for Teaching Excellence at the L.C. Smith College of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University. He is being recognized as the 2023 DFI Engineer Legend for his 40 years of comprehensive research on the design and behavior of helical foundations. Clemence is credited with shaping the modern use of helical piles and tiebacks, which advanced to a widely implemented foundation tool and robust business industry. He was a founding member and chair of DFI’s Helical Piles and Tiebacks Committee.

Contractor Legend: Pete Nicholson, Nicholson Construction Company

Nicholson

Pete Nicholson, the 2023 DFI Contractor Legend, is being recognized as a driving force behind the introduction and use of high-capacity tieback anchors, micropiles, soil mixing and diaphragm wall technologies in the U.S. Through the company that still bears his name, Nicholson Construction (now part of Soletanche-Bachy), he had the vision to import and promote techniques, specialists and processes that revolutionized the U.S. earth support and foundation industry.

Manufacturer/Supplier Legend: Ernst Friedrich Ischebeck, Friedr. Ischebeck (posthumous)

Ischebeck

The 2023 DFI Manufacturer/Supplier Legend Ernst Friedrich Ischebeck (1940-2014) is being recognized primarily for his invention of the hollow bar micropile in the 1980s. The characteristics and installation benefits of the TITAN hollow bar, used as micropile, soil nail or tension pile, led to the high acceptance of the product and changed the market. Ischebeck, the fourth-generation leader of his family-owned company, was known as a true solution provider who enjoyed analyzing and understanding the needs of the people using his company’s products.

Information about the Legends Awards and the DFI 48th Annual Conference is available at www.dfi.org/Annual2023.