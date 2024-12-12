DFI Announces 2025 Board of Trustees

By TBM Staff

The DFI Board of Trustees has elected a new executive committee starting in 2025.

Incoming DFI President James Johnson, who served as DFI vice president from 2023-2024, is president of Condon-Johnson & Associates. He attended University of California, Davis, as a student athlete playing on the offensive line for the UC Davis Aggies football team. Johnson graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s in civil engineering. He joined Kiewit, based out of northern California and at the time led by Byrl Williams (DFI president from 1997–1998). There he met Michael Condon, and the pair joined Kulchin & Associates, a small earth retention contractor specializing in soil nailing in 1985. In 1987, they purchased control of the organization, and it was renamed Condon-Johnson & Associates. Johnson became president of Condon-Johnson in 2018. The firm is now #5 in the ENR list of Deep Foundations companies.

Serving with Johnson as officers of the DFI Board of Trustees are Erik Loehr, Ph.D., P.E., University of Missouri, as vice president, previously treasurer; Lori A. Simpson, P.E., G.E., LANGAN, as treasurer, previously secretary; and the newest member of the executive committee, Morgan NeSmith, BC.GE, Berkel & Company Contractors, as secretary. Gianfranco Di Cicco, GDConsulting LLC, continues as the immediate past president.

Morgan NeSmith, BC.GE, a director of engineering at Berkel & Company Contractors, Inc., is the incoming secretary after serving as a trustee since 2019. NeSmith has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from Georgia Tech and over 20 years of experience in geotechnical contracting and consulting. NeSmith has authored and co-authored numerous papers on deep foundations and ground improvement systems. He also regularly speaks to companies, universities and professional organizations on these topics on behalf of Berkel as well as DFI. He is the immediate past chair of the DFI Augered Cast-in-Place and Drilled Displacement Pile Committee and currently serves as the trustee liaison to that committee. He is also on the DFI Podcast Committee and is the host of the podcast series Morgan’s Mentors.