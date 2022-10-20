DFI Educational Trust Announces Donation from Pile Dynamics Inc.

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, announces that Pile Dynamics Inc. (PDI) has donated $50,000 to its Goble Rausche Likins Scholarship Fund in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary.

/**** Advertisement ****/

PDI President George Piscsalko presented the check to DFI Educational Trust Chair Rudy Frizzi, P.E., G.E., D. GE, of LANGAN, during the Awards Reception and banquet at DFI’s 47th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in National Harbor, Maryland, on October 6.

Established in 2020, the fund honors the legacy of PDI founders George G. Goble, Frank Rausche and Garland E. Likins. The fund provides scholarships to full-time undergraduate or graduate civil engineering, electrical engineering and computer science students attending any accredited college or university in the United States, and who demonstrate prior employment, co-op or intern experience with a civil engineering application.

“DFI is extremely thankful for Pile Dynamics’ support of the DFI Educational Trust,” says Theresa Engler, executive director of DFI. “The future of our industry depends on encouraging promising young engineers to consider careers in the deep foundations construction field. Through the generous support of DFI member companies such as PDI, the DFI Educational Trust has awarded more than $1,600,000 in scholarships to more than 450 students in fields of study related to the deep foundations industry.”