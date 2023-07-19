DFI Educational Trust Announces New Fund

By Jim Rush

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, announced the establishment of the M. Byrl and Frances M. Williams Fund. The fund was established with a generous donation of $25,000 from Byrl and Frances Williams.

The purpose of the fund is to support and encourage individuals at Gonzaga University engaged in study related to the deep foundations industry by providing scholarships, grants and opportunities for students to meet and work with deep foundation industry leaders.

M. Byrl Williams, P.E., chief engineer, of Foundation Constructors, Inc., is an emeritus trustee of the DFI Educational Trust and one of the original trustees who established the Trust in 2006. Williams’ fundraising efforts on behalf of the Trust are extensive and include chairing the annual DFI Trust California Golf Outing, and attracting large corporate and individual donors to establish named scholarships for the Trust. Williams is also a former president of DFI (1997-1998) and a 2008 recipient of DFI’s Distinguished Service Award. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Gonzaga University and a master’s degree in construction engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

“DFI is extremely thankful for Byrl’s and Frances’ support of the DFI Educational Trust,” says Theresa Engler, executive director of DFI. “The future of our industry depends on encouraging promising young engineers to consider careers in the deep foundations construction field. Through the generous support of DFI members such as the Williamses, the DFI Educational Trust has awarded more than $1,900,000 in scholarships to more than 500 students in fields of study related to the deep foundations industry.”