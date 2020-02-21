DFI Educational Trust Appoints Matt Roberts to Board of Trustees

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently appointed Matt Roberts of Kiewit to the Board of Trustees. He is serving as an At-Large Trustee from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Roberts is senior business development manager for Kiewit Foundations Co., part of Kiewit Corporation. He is responsible for the growth and development of Kiewit’s foundations business and supports client needs nationwide. During his Kiewit tenure Roberts has supported the successful completion of a wide range of underground and foundation projects including secant pile, slurry wall, driven pile and micropile installation. He also has industry expertise in drill and shoot, soft ground tunneling machine operations, shaft excavation and support, roadheader excavation and support, pipe installations in tunnels, cellular grout operations, pipe jacking and microtunneling.

Roberts graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in civil engineering and has held roles ranging from field engineer and estimator to lead superintendent and business line manager. He’s a 26-year veteran with the Kiewit organization, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncle who all led successful Kiewit careers.

