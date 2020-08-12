DFI Educational Trust Awards 24 Scholarships

In July, Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, awarded 24 scholarships totaling more than $60,000 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering.

“The Trust’s scholarships provide significant financial support to student recipients so they can realize their dream of completing their undergraduate or graduate civil engineering education,” says Tracy Brettmann, P.E., D.GE, chair, DFI Educational Trust and executive vice president of A.H. Beck Foundation Company. “College expenses continue to rise dramatically and so does the level of debt students take on in order to meet these costs. We are proud to be able to issue scholarships to students who require assistance — especially during these uncertain times.”

Following are the recent scholarship recipients.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000)

Kaitlyn Fisher, senior, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

Francis Gularte Scholarship ($2,500)

Isabelle Brafford, junior, Clemson University

Fred H. Kulhawy Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Luke Koski, senior, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

John O’Malley Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000)

Dawson Allen, junior, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Terracon Consultants Scholarship ($2,000)

Joelle Westcott, freshman, University of Colorado Boulder

Thomas J. Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 each)

Nicholas Sepcic, junior, University of Pittsburgh

Hunter VanSchoubroek, senior, Texas A&M University

DFI Educational Trust General Scholarship ($2,000 each)

The funding for the 2020 General Scholarships came from the Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Reed Aitken, freshman, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

Austin Cornell, junior, Washington State University

Kyler Cruz, junior, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo

Samuel Follett, graduate student, University of California, Davis

Zachary Howard, senior, University of South Carolina

Russell Jacobs, junior, University of Pittsburgh

Leah Jamison, junior, University of Maryland, College Park

Tyler Kleinsasser, graduate student, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Jessica Lewis, senior, Mississippi State University

Tiffany Meeks, freshman, North Dakota State University

Anna Norris, senior, Mississippi State University

Taylor Reiheld, freshman, Kent State University

Anna Shidlovskaya, graduate student, Texas A&M University

Samantha Stevens, junior, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Natori Thomas, freshman, Kent State University

Anh Tran, graduate student, University of Arkansas

Shaylin Venitelli, junior, New York City College of Technology

The DFI Educational Trust manages 18 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.25 million in scholarships to more than 400 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.

RELATED: Herrenknecht Hosts Unique 2020 Training Day