DFI Educational Trust Awards 24 Scholarships

In July, Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, awarded 24 scholarships totaling more than $60,000 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering.
“The Trust’s scholarships provide significant financial support to student recipients so they can realize their dream of completing their undergraduate or graduate civil engineering education,” says Tracy Brettmann, P.E., D.GE, chair, DFI Educational Trust and executive vice president of A.H. Beck Foundation Company. “College expenses continue to rise dramatically and so does the level of debt students take on in order to meet these costs. We are proud to be able to issue scholarships to students who require assistance — especially during these uncertain times.”
Following are the recent scholarship recipients.
Michael L. Condon Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000)
- Kaitlyn Fisher, senior, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
Francis Gularte Scholarship ($2,500)
- Isabelle Brafford, junior, Clemson University
Fred H. Kulhawy Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,500)
- Luke Koski, senior, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
John O’Malley Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000)
- Dawson Allen, junior, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Terracon Consultants Scholarship ($2,000)
- Joelle Westcott, freshman, University of Colorado Boulder
Thomas J. Wysockey Civil Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 each)
- Nicholas Sepcic, junior, University of Pittsburgh
- Hunter VanSchoubroek, senior, Texas A&M University
DFI Educational Trust General Scholarship ($2,000 each)
The funding for the 2020 General Scholarships came from the Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship Fund.
- Reed Aitken, freshman, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
- Austin Cornell, junior, Washington State University
- Kyler Cruz, junior, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo
- Samuel Follett, graduate student, University of California, Davis
- Zachary Howard, senior, University of South Carolina
- Russell Jacobs, junior, University of Pittsburgh
- Leah Jamison, junior, University of Maryland, College Park
- Tyler Kleinsasser, graduate student, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
- Jessica Lewis, senior, Mississippi State University
- Tiffany Meeks, freshman, North Dakota State University
- Anna Norris, senior, Mississippi State University
- Taylor Reiheld, freshman, Kent State University
- Anna Shidlovskaya, graduate student, Texas A&M University
- Samantha Stevens, junior, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Natori Thomas, freshman, Kent State University
- Anh Tran, graduate student, University of Arkansas
- Shaylin Venitelli, junior, New York City College of Technology
The DFI Educational Trust manages 18 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.25 million in scholarships to more than 400 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.
Donations to the DFI Educational Trust scholarship funds can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.
