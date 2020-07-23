Herrenknecht Hosts Unique 2020 Training Day

At Herrenknecht AG in Schwanau, Germany, professional training for young people is a high priority. A very committed and experienced Herrenknecht training team of 14 people focuses on developing dedicated and highly trained young talents from within their own ranks. Currently, 200 young people are completing their training or studies at the company.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, the team around Head of Training Klaus Himmelsbach went all out to attract smart young men and women as applicants for the 2021 training year: “We have spared no effort, including strict implementation of the Corona rules. We were rewarded by over 100 pupils who visibly had fun at the event and showed strong interest in an apprenticeship at Herrenknecht.”

The organizers had planned the event in the state-of-the-art training workshop with great attention to detail. The relevant health and assembly regulations were precisely implemented and observed. Online pre-registrations for fixed appointments, distance markings, tours in small groups, disinfectants and, of course, the requirement that visitors wear face covering throughout – the list of preparations was long and detailed. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the visitors nevertheless experienced an informative, clearly presented and varied program.

The groups, up to 20 people at most, started the 2020 Training Day at Herrenknecht on Saturday with a veritable highlight, the live presentation of two large tunnel boring machines on the extensive plant premises. On view were machines with impressive diameters of around 10 m each for a railway tunnel project in the United Kingdom.

On the subsequent tour of the training workshop, 10 clearly and practically designed stations presented the wide range of training possibilities. A total of 12 different occupations in the industrial, technical, commercial and IT areas as well as two options for joining the company while studying were presented. For example, in front of the visitors, apprentices conjured up a rose from hard steel and with the appropriate welding skills. They presented as well the modern interface between IT and mechanics at the CNC workstation.

Apprentices and training supervisors were on hand to answer any questions as well as queries about occupational aspects – whether about the application process, the theoretical and practical content of the apprenticeships and degree internship programs or the chronological sequence of the training process. This good opportunity to get first-hand information was gladly and extensively used. “I liked it. I got a good insight and it was very informative. Everyone was very friendly and open to my questions,” summarized one of the young visitors at the end of his tour.

