DFI Educational Trust Awards Scholarships at the University of Illinois

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust recently awarded two $5,000 scholarships to civil engineering students focusing on geotechnical and/or environmental engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The awards were presented by Joseph Good, P.E., LEED AP, of Langan and a graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign during the university’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Awards Convocation.

The recipient of the Langan/Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship is Jon Sadek. The scholarship is named for Dennis J. Leary, a partner at Langan and a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The scholarship is part of the Trust’s Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Legacy Fund, which was established in 2015 with a $200,000 donation from Langan Engineering & Environmental Services and an additional contribution of more than $100,000 generously made by many principals of Langan.

The recipient of the Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship at the University of Illinois is Marcin Nieradka. The scholarship is named in memory of Charles J. Berkel, chair of the board of Berkel & Company Contractors, Inc., and a graduate of the University of Illinois. Berkel generously committed $1 million to the DFI Educational Trust to create this scholarship endowment fund.