DFI Educational Trust Awards Scholarships at the University of Illinois

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust recently awarded several scholarships to civil engineering students focusing on geotechnical and/or environmental engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The scholarships were awarded during the Annual Civil and Environmental Engineering Awards Convocation and Luncheon.

The 2018 recipients of the Charles J. Berkel Memorial Scholarship were University of Illinois students Elisabeth Tarpey, Jessica Silva and Nathaniel Zipperich. The scholarship is named in memory of Charles J. Berkel, chairman of the board of Berkel & Company Contractors, Inc., and a graduate of the University of Illinois. Berkel generously committed $1 million to the DFI Educational Trust to create this scholarship endowment fund. The fund currently provides $12,500 annually each to four universities: University of California at Berkeley, University of Illinois, Auburn University in Alabama and the University of Houston.

The 2018 recipient of the Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship was University of Illinois student, Kent Eng.

The scholarship is named for Dennis J. Leary, a partner at Langan and a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The scholarship is part of the Trust’s Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Legacy Fund, which was established in 2015 with a $200,000 donation from Langan Engineering & Environmental Services and an additional contribution of more than $100,000 generously made by many principals of Langan.

The scholarship awards were presented on behalf of the Trust and Langan by DFI Educational Trust board member, Rudy Frizzi, of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services.

