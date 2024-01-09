DFI Educational Trust Awards Stanley Merjan and George J. Tamaro Civil Engineering Scholarships

By TBM Staff

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded scholarships from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York (CCNY) Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund and the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund.

Three CCNY Grove School of Engineering students each received $5,000 awards from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in 2010 and is named for the late Stanley Merjan, an inspiration and mentor to young engineers throughout the construction industry, and a graduate of CCNY. The recipients, all senior civil engineering students, were Courtney Grinnel, Justin Lin and Meri Stojanova.

Five Manhattan College students each received $3,000 awards from the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is named for George J. Tamaro, a member of the first class of DFI Legends award winners and a graduate of Manhattan College. The recipients, all senior civil engineering students, were Daniel Angel, Amadeusz Biela, Orlando Blanco, Samantha Perricelli and Emily Specht.

The DFI Educational Trust manages 20 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to more than 500 students studying at colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada.