DFI Educational Trust Awards Women in Deep Foundations Professional Development Grants

DFI Educational Trust has awarded six Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) Professional Development Grants of $1,750 each to women working in the deep foundations industry. The recipients are invited to attend DFI’s 47th Annual Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, October 4-7. The grant includes complimentary conference registration and covers related expenses for attending the conference.

The recipients are:

• Genesis Figueroa Palacios, graduate student researcher, University of California Irvine

• Chelsea Hoplin, P.E., project manager, GEI Consultants

• Leili Javidannia, P.E., geostructural engineer, GeoEngineers

• Pascale Leonard, project manager, Double Star Drilling

• Joanna Mason, P.E., project manager, Schnabel Foundation Company

• Emily Trousil, design engineer, Nicholson Construction Company

The grants are being presented during the Annual Conference at the Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) 6th annual networking event on Tuesday, October 4, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. To register for the reception or to sponsor the event, visit www.dfi.org/Annual2022.

The WiDF Committee is comprised of women and men who are advocates for retaining women in the deep foundations industry. The goal of the committee is to foster greater success and interest of professional women in the industry by promoting networking events, endorsing outreach and building mentoring relationships.