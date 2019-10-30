DFI Educational Trust Participating in #GivingTuesday

For the fifth year, the DFI Educational Trust is participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that connects diverse groups of individuals, communities and organizations around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving.

Occurring this year on Dec. 3, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and follows the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

By participating in #GivingTuesday, the DFI Educational Trust hopes to raise additional funds to support and encourage students studying in the fields of geotechnical and foundation engineering by providing scholarships and opportunities to meet and work with deep foundations industry leaders. Since 2015, The Trust has raised $67,000 on #GivingTuesday, and since 2006, the DFI Educational Trust has awarded more than $1,100,000 to more than 300 students attending universities across the U.S. and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

“I would like to personally thank the DFI Educational Trust for the generosity, support and selflessness your outstanding organization has shown me and countless students across this nation. Your scholarship will allow me to spend my time in college pursuing a degree in the deep foundations industry with more passion than before,” John C. McDavid V, Texas A&M University.

“We encourage professionals and companies in the deep foundations industry to donate to the Trust on #GivingTuesday,” says Tracy Brettmann, P.E., D.GE, executive vice president of A.H. Beck Foundation Company and chair of the DFI Educational Trust. “DFI recognizes that the future of our industry depends upon our ability to encourage and engage promising young engineers to consider careers in the deep foundations industry.”

To donate to the DFI Educational Trust’s #GivingTuesday initiative on Dec. 3, 2019, visit http://dfitrust.org/donate.asp. The DFI Educational Trust is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions to the Trust are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

