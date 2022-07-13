DiMaggio Named 2022 DFI Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Jerry A. DiMaggio, P.E., D.GE, M.ASCE, senior principal engineer − associate at Applied Research Associates (ARA), is the recipient of DFI’s highest award bestowed to an individual, the Distinguished Service Award (DSA). This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. The award is being presented at the Awards Banquet during DFI’s 47th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, October 4-7 in National Harbor, Maryland.

“Jerry was selected for this honor because of his strong advocacy for the industry,” says Theresa Engler, DFI executive director. “He has had a distinguished career providing leadership in the development and implementation of numerous innovations over several decades; most notable among these has been his lead in the implementation of load and resistance factor design (LRFD) methods for geotechnical applications.”

DiMaggio has more than 45 years of experience in civil engineering and heavy construction. He is internationally recognized for his contributions to design, construction, forensic assessment, and dispute resolution and innovation deployment. At ARA, DiMaggio serves as project manager and technical subject matter expert on a diverse suite of projects. He has provided consulting services on approximately 1,000 civil construction and business-related projects in all 50 states, throughout the Americas, several Middle Eastern countries and Australia. He has presented hundreds of seminars and workshops. DiMaggio’s technical areas of specialty include structural foundations, earth retaining structures, ground improvement techniques, engineered earthworks, risk management, forensic engineering, dispute resolution for transportation, building and energy projects and programs. He has participated in over 25 dispute resolution projects ranging from dispute resolution boards, mediations, arbitrations, and bench and jury trials in federal and state proceedings.

DiMaggio has received numerous recognitions and awards including: the 2016 ASCE OPAL Award, the U.S. DOT Administrator Award, the International Geosynthetics Society Achievement Medal, and the Federal Highway Administration “Engineer for the Year.” He has also received special recognition for his career contributions from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Transportation Research Board (TRB), Pile Driving Contractors Association (PDCA) and the International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC). He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering, is a professional engineer in several states and a board-certified geotechnical engineer.