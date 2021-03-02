DSI Underground Acquires Training and VR Company Edvirt

On Feb. 26, 2021, DSI Underground SMART, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSI Underground, completed the acquisition of the virtual reality training specialist Edvirt. The acquisition boosts

DSI Underground’s investment in innovation to drive efficiency and safety across mining and tunneling operations forward.

Edvirt provides products and training courses to mining and tunneling customers worldwide based on its leading-edge virtual reality training technology. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and presents an ideal addition to DSI Underground SMART’s growing portfolio of intelligent, digital solutions and services. Edvirt will develop new services for DSI Underground SMART but will also continue to operate as a standalone company and serve its international customer base.

As announced previously, Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire DSI Underground as part of which DSI and Edvirt will become part of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2021 and is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

“Mining and tunneling require efficient and intelligent digital solutions. Today, simulator-based, remote training courses and certification programs are increasingly becoming part of our daily business. We are very pleased to have gained an excellently positioned partner in Edvirt and welcome many knowledgeable new colleagues to join our team. DSI Underground SMART and Edvirt will be able to offer an unmatched virtual training offering supporting safety and productivity across the underground development cycle. Together we will drive our growth forward and reinforce progress,” stated Michael Reich, CEO DSI Underground.

“Our mission has from the start been to develop the industry to become safer and smarter, utilizing intelligent digital solutions such as training simulators. We are therefore very excited to join the DSI Underground and Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions family,” says Tomislav Rogan, CEO Edvirt.

“Edvirt is a great story of innovation becoming an industry standard. We are happy to go into a new phase increasing our digital service and product portfolio and reaching more clients globally together with our new partners,” says Eric Odkrans, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Edvirt.

