ECA and ECA Canada Earn ADSC Safety Awards

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) and ECA Canada, leading distributors of foundation construction equipment, have earned safety awards from the Association of Drilled Shaft Contractors (ADSC). The awards were presented at the association’s Summer Meeting, which was held from July 9 to 12 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 2018 Zero Lost Time Awards are awarded to companies that have achieved five or more consecutive years of work with no lost time accidents or lost work days in calendar year 2017. ECA was recognized in the “100,000 – 300,000 Man Hours Worked” category, and ECA Canada was recognized in the “Less Than 50,000 – 100,000 Man Hours Worked” category. ECA Canada had taken home an award in the “Less Than 50,000 Man-Hours Worked” category in 2016.

“As we celebrate a century in business, our commitment to safety is as young and fresh as ever,” said CEO Roy Kern. “Our continued success with these ASDC awards is a testament to our efforts to maintain a safe working environment in our U.S. and Canadian operations.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. We are the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drills, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drills, RTG Piling Rigs, BAUER MAT Grout Systems, Pileco Diesel Pile Hammers, HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, Grizzly Side Grip Vibros, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, and DIGGA Dangle Drills. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts and training from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

