ECA Names New Equipment Manager and Florida Branch Manager

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) has promoted John Hayes to branch manager of ECA Florida and hired Ben Morgan as equipment manager with the BAUER Service Team (BST).

Hayes will manage all aspects of ECA’s branch in Green Cove Springs, Florida including sales, rental, parts, and service. He has excelled since being hired in 2016 as southeast regional sales manager covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Caribbean.

Hayes’ unique understanding of the challenges foundation contractors face is based on spending most of his career in the geotechnical market, in addition to participating in more than 250 load tests as an employee of a global engineering firm specializing in capacity testing for deep foundations.

He will continue to be active in the deep foundation industry though a variety of trade associations including the Association of Drilled Shaft Contractors (ADSC-IAFD), Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), Geo-Institute, Design Build Institute of America (DBIA), and the Canadian Geotechnical Society (CGS). Hayes has also authored, co-authored, and presented several industry papers to numerous state and federal transportation events.

“The Florida branch continues to grow and much of that success is attributed to John,” says Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. “ECA anticipates continued expansion in that territory and he’s definitely the right person to lead the charge.”

Morgan brings a unique and valuable perspective to ECA’s customers as equipment manager. He most recently served in a similar role with Case Foundation Company (now Keller North America).

Based in Chicago, Morgan supports ECA’s service technicians and customers with information on the capabilities of foundation equipment, matching rigs and tooling to specific applications; and coordinating logistics. His technical understanding of ECA’s foundation equipment traces back to his role as assistant shop manager at Case Foundation’s fabrication shop where he specialized in drilling rigs and cranes.

As a former contractor, Morgan brings a unique focus on the logistics of getting equipment to ECA’s customers. This is based on his first-hand perspective of the repercussions for the contractor when a piece of equipment is not delivered in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

“Ben’s experience at Keller is invaluable to ECA,” says Direct of BAUER Product Sales & Service Gordian Ulrich. “He brings a new dimension to ECA’s equipment management capabilities by giving us the ability to better understand our client’s perspective.”

