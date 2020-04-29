ECA Renews Partnership to Supply KB International’s Polymer

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) has renewed an agreement to distribute the full product line of advanced slurry systems manufactured by KB International LLC in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada. KB is the global leader in synthetic polymer slurries and stabilization systems for the construction of deep earth excavations including drilled shafts, diaphragm walls, and mineral coring.

While ECA is known for the distribution of market-leading foundation equipment, the distribution of KB’s polymer fits perfectly with its slogan “More than Machines. Solutions.” KB’s products and values are consistent with ECA’s mission and have a proven track record of working effectively with ECA’s drilling equipment. Both companies have also contributed to the success of thousands of projects across North America including high profile efforts such as Ground Zero, Boston’s Big Dig, and the Levee Restoration in the post-Katrina era.

ECA will distribute KB’s polymer from its nine branches throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canada. These strategic locations will ensure that product gets to the job sites quickly and efficiently.

“We enjoyed a strong partnership with KB International in the past and we’re excited to rekindle the connection,” says Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. “Many ECA customers use polymer to overcome challenging soil conditions so this allows us to add a new dimension to the solutions we deliver.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. We are the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drills, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drills, RTG Piling Rigs, BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems, Pileco Diesel Pile Hammers, HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, and DIGGA Dangle Drills. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

