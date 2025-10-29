Tunneling Complete on Vancouver Annacis Water Supply Tunnel

By TBM Staff

Annacis Water Supply Tunnel project alignment map

Metro Vancouver has reached a major milestone in the construction of the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel project. Set to be completed in 2028, the new water supply tunnel will deliver high-quality drinking water to growing communities south of the Fraser River, while increasing resiliency to earthquakes.

Metro Vancouver reported on its website that tunneling is now complete. The TBM has been removed. The machine excavated through soil and rock 50 m below the Fraser River, between Surrey and New Westminster. It launched in Surrey in March 2024 and broke through the New Westminster shaft in August 2025. The tunnel spans 2.3 km with a 4.5-m diameter.

The $288 million tunneling contract was awarded to Traylor-Aecon General Partnership, a consortium comprised of Aecon (40%) and Traylor Bros Inc. (60%). The scope of work includes the construction of two deep vertical shafts, one on each side of the Fraser River, connected by a 2,350-m tunnel, 4.5-m in diameter, between New Westminster and Surrey, as well as the installation of a watermain, valve chambers and surface piping. Delve Underground was awarded the construction management contract. COWI is the construction engineer.

