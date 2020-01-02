Egyptian Tunneling Society Hosts Conference & Exhibition

The Egyptian Tunnelling Society (ETS) under the auspices of ITA and the Ministry of Transportation and National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) organized the ETS Tunnelling & Underground Construction Conference & Exhibition from Dec. 3-5, 2019.

Being held at Luxor and during the second World Tunnel Day, it was very impressive at the opening ceremony to have a heritage lecture about tunneling and underground structures in Egypt from the ancient times till today. There was also a recommendation to form an international working group to investigate, document and link the tunnels’ history worldwide with the different civilizations.

The focus of most lectures, research, and presentations was on the Risk Aspects encountered in tunneling and underground projects and the methods of their mitigation. This topic is enriched by several presented case studies in Egypt and worldwide.

It was also new to have a special session discussing the recent and up to date geophysical and exploration methods which help in better input data for tunneling projects.

The industry-related session held at the World Tunnel day was a good step forward to link the academy and implementation related to tunneling and underground structures’ techniques.