Epiroc Delivers Tunneling Intelligence at Rogfast Tunnel

By TBM Staff

The Rogfast tunnel, set to be the world’s longest (26.7 km) and deepest (392 m) subsea road tunnel, is a cornerstone of Norway’s transformative Coastal Highway Route project. To support optimal situational awareness throughout this major tunneling initiative, Epiroc has partnered with construction firm Implenia Norge AS, delivering 3D-visualization and real-time reporting technology with Tunneling Intelligence.

Currently, travelers driving the entire 1,100 km E39 motorway from Trondheim to Kristiansand rely on seven ferry crossings. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration’s Coastal Highway Route project aims to eliminate this dependency by creating a fully connected E39, linking key cities along Norway’s west coast. Rogfast, one of the flagship projects of this venture, commenced in 2018 and is expected to open in 2033.

The joint venture between Implenia Norge AS and Stangeland Maskin AS (JVIS) secured the contract for two of Rogfast’s three major tunnel sections (E03 and E02). The 8.8 km-long E02 section, with a 10.5 m cross-section, will be particularly complex, featuring deep ventilation shafts and underground roundabouts. Epiroc’s Tunneling Intelligence portfolio, part of its extensive Digital Solutions suite, is poised to support the project’s complexity and scale.

Epiroc’s solutions offer Implenia Norge AS state-of-the-art tools to increase visibility and safety at the massive tunnel site. “The Epiroc software provides unparalleled tools to visualize the entire project in 3D, also supporting our safety goals,” says Ketil Myklebost, Chief Project Manager at Implenia Norge AS for Rogfast. “With the ability to see precisely where every machine is located, and to zoom in on any detail, we can make our work safe, proactive, and efficient.”

The software’s capabilities are critical to operational agility, supporting on-the-fly adjustments to plans, shift changes, real-time communication, and efficient reporting. “At each tunnel face, plans are adjusted constantly,” explains Ahmed Rashid, Head of Planning at Implenia Norge AS. “With real-time plan updates, shift change support, messaging, and reporting all in the Epiroc software, the team has all the information they need to support the highest productivity at each face.”

As the project progresses with an ambitious timeline and time waste is key to avoid, collaboration between Epiroc and Implenia Norge AS continues to be strong. “We’re eager to see the significant improvements that digitalization, real-time reporting, and enhanced site visibility will bring to Implenia Norge AS and the Rogfast tunneling projects,” says Håkan Bolsöy, Business Development Manager at Epiroc.