Epiroc Introduces DM30 XC Blasthole Drill

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, introduces the DM30 XC blasthole drill that is suitable for a variety of multi-pass rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling applications. Built off the same proven, reliable platform as the Epiroc DM30 II, the new DM30 XC offers 33% more power and many benefits to customers.

The DM30 XC is designed for maximum productivity and efficiency due to increased rotary torque, increased pulldown, and a larger hole range capability. The DM30 XC is built to handle a 4- to 6¼-in (101 – 159 mm) drill pipe and has a weight on bit up to 44,000 lb (20,000 kg). The heavy-duty, crawler-mounted, hydraulic top head drive drilling rig features a 30 ft (9.1 m) drill pipe change and a standard carousel.

“The DM30 XC is built tough for the most demanding jobs, and high quality at an excellent value is what sets it apart from other drills in its class,” said Mark Stewart, Regional Business Manager, Epiroc Surface division. “The drill is designed for mining so the structural components will hold up to the heavy-duty cycles required in a mining drill. The robust frame and tower weldments are manufactured to last the lifetime of the machine.”

With a starter rod under the rotary head, the DM30 XC can achieve a total clean depth capacity of 148 ft (45.1 m) for multi-pass applications and 28 ft (8.5 m) for single-pass applications. High efficiency and a 300-gallon fuel tank allow the rig to run for up to 16 hours before needing a refill for continuous operation. In addition, the smaller, compact footprint of the DM30 XC makes it easy to maneuver on tight benches and simple to transport over between pits.

No matter the customer’s need, the DM30 XC offers options to suit any application. Customers can choose a low- or high-pressure compressor to create the right configuration for their drilling operation. A spacious one-piece FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure) rated cab with electric over hydraulic controls offers enhanced safety, visibility, and operator comfort. The DM30 XC is easy to operate, especially for drillers who have experience in other DM series machines. The ergonomic controls layout allows immediate switchover from drilling to tramming mode, maximizing time available to drill.

The DM30 XC is equipped with an Electronic Air Regulation System (EARS) that provides low load start up and easy adjustment of bailing air to save horsepower and lower fuel consumption, extending power component life and decreasing total cost of ownership.

Customers can add even more flexibility to their DM30 XC with Epiroc’s Rig Control System (RCS) Lite, which offers several safety and productivity features. It also provides a convenient foundation to add more functionality and technology options in the future without a major rebuild of the machine.

RCS Lite allows all Epiroc rotary drills to have the same onboard display and system for consistent operator training and service. RCS Lite offers customers three different packages to choose from. It is a modular solution that delivers efficiency now, along with the opportunity for customers to enhance their equipment down the road as their mining requirements grow.

Epiroc’s blasthole drills are designed for safety, productivity and reliability for rotary or DTH drilling applications. Enhancing profitability for customers’ businesses and offering advanced performance, Epiroc blasthole drills are your drilling solution.