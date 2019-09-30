Epiroc Introduces Pit Viper 270 XC Series Blasthole Drilling Rig

Epiroc, an industry leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, introduces the Pit Viper 270 XC series that delivers application flexibility, fuel-efficient performance and enhanced safety with outstanding operator comfort and ease of maintenance.

The Pit Viper 270 series, a mining industry staple, can now be configured with the XC package (where XC stands for eXtra Capacity) to provide 85,000 lb (42.5 tons) bit load capacity. Along with Epiroc’s list of options, the PV-270 XC can be configured for your specific application.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Epiroc’s PV-270 XC series delivers a hole diameter range up to 12.25 in. This is available in both the multi pass and single pass offering which provides a clean hole of 55 ft and 59 ft. The PV-270 XC builds on the high industry standard of performance and innovation of the Pit Viper 270 series.

With the Epiroc Rig Control System, the PV-270 XC can be run with an operator on-board using options such as AutoDrill and AutoLevel — or it can be run with the operator off the drill with the optional BenchREMOTE package, enabling one operator to run one or multiple units. It provides a foundation to add new functionality and options later without a major rebuild of the machine. Autonomous drilling can be implemented with almost no human interaction with the drill.

“Since the first introduction of the Pit Viper 270 rig, Epiroc have successfully deployed over 500 Pit Viper 270 rigs in the mining environment,” says Heino Hammann, Product Line Manager – Blasthole at Epiroc Drilling Solutions. “We will continue to inspire while leading in innovation – the Pit Viper 270, a true proven partner for your mining needs.”

RELATED: Epiroc Donates Drill Rig to Missouri S&T Experimental Mine