Epiroc Launches Mobius for Drills

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, in partnership with ASI Mining LLC, introduces Mobius for Drills, a new platform to convert data into useful, actionable information. Mobius for Drills will lead mines toward automation and connectivity.

Featuring embedded artificial intelligence, the user-friendly Mobius system enables multi-vehicle command, control and monitoring to maximize productivity and safety.

“We think of it as a tool to directly support making quick and effective interrelated decisions. Mines can get greater productivity and economies of scale as a single operator controls multiple remote and autonomous vehicles. Mobius for Drills is designed to tie the whole value chain together,” says Tyler Berens, Automation Director, Surface Mining, Epiroc Surface division.

Mobius for Drills displays data in an easy-to-use layout to map drill usage, evaluate statistics, track consumables and compare planned outcomes against actual results.

“Mobius for Drills is an ideal management tool because of all the support it provides in decision making, but Mobius for Drills also helps with driller training, so it is useful for the whole workforce,” adds Christopher Blignaut, Product Owner – Data Solutions, Epiroc Surface division.

By providing a single platform for all stakeholders within the drilling operation, users can quickly navigate the information, filter it to their needs and streamline the decision-making process, day-to-day or over time.

An added value to Mobius for Drills is its ability to work across fleets with drills from multiple manufacturers, condensing all sources of information. Mobius for Drills may be used as a Fleet Management System or integrate with a mine’s existing system.

“Mobius for Drills enhances engagement of all stakeholders with the drilling process. It provides valuable insight at each stage of the drilling process through a drill plan builder for planning, situational awareness for drill controllers and reporting for supervisors. It is a scalable product, which accommodates evolving needs of a mine,” explains Mahmood Hassan, Engineering Project Manager – Automation, Epiroc Surface division.

Mobius for Drills imports drill plans, monitors drilling and creates the reports over a secure system on site or remotely. It supports manned operations, teleoperation, semi- and fully-autonomous modes and covers applications from drill and blast through autonomous haulage systems. Mobius for Drills is designed to help mines improve control of their operations, but in a completely new way.