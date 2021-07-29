Epiroc to Showcase New and Enhanced Products at MINExpo

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, will exhibit a variety of innovative and productive offerings at MINExpo International 2021, Sept. 13-15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Epiroc will be in booth #2121, North Hall, for in-person introductions to new products, technology and concepts that can help increase productivity, safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Pit Viper 291

Epiroc’s Pit Viper 291 makes its debut at MINExpo 2021. The rig is designed to tackle larger diameter drilling in soft to medium ground conditions in both rotary and DTH drilling. The new addition to the industry-leading Pit Viper range is capable of 6 3/4 inches to 12 1/4 inches (171 mm to 311 mm) diameter holes with a 55 foot (16.76 m) clean hole single pass with the drill bit above the table. Also available with a 59-foot (18 m) option.

The Pit Viper 291 offers more than 100 different options to configure the perfect drill rig for your specific application. With Epiroc’s Rig Control System (RCS), the Pit Viper 291 can be configured with scalable automation features, including fully autonomous drilling.

SmartROC D65 XLF

The new generation SmartROC D65 XLF is packed with smart features such as automated drilling and rod handling and is equipped with an intelligent fuel-saving system that reduces fuel consumption by 20 percent compared to the FlexiROC D65 drill rig.

The SmartROC D65 XLF is available in three feed beam sizes to carry 5-, 6- or 8-meter pipes, and has the capacity to drill down to a depth of 56 meters. When using 8-meter pipes, it is possible to drill 16-meter production holes with just one rod adding.

SmartROC T45

The SmartROC T45 is a tophammer surface drill rig for quarrying and construction that boosts productivity, reduces fuel costs and provides valuable data to help keep you on top of your business. The rig offers Smart options and features such as Hole Navigation System (HNS), AutoPos and ROC Manager.

Boomer M20 with Battery Option

With protected hydraulics, sensors and cables, Epiroc’s new Boomer M20 is the next generation in underground mining. The worlds’ first face drill rig with internal hydraulics, the Boomer M20 is designed to minimize unplanned stops and maximize uptime and performance even in the toughest conditions.

High precision and performance are ensured with on-board automation features, tele-remote capabilities and digital drill plans which give higher reliability and quality of the full drill cycle. Through tele-remote capabilities, operators can drill from a safe distance and keep production going over shift changes.

The Boomer M20 comes with a battery-electric driveline option. With the on-board charger, charging automatically happens while connected to the grid for drilling.

Boltec M10 and E10 Bolting Rigs with Battery Option

Epiroc’s next generation rock reinforcement rig is available in two versions – Boltec M10 and E10. The Boltec E10 will be showcased at MINExpo 2021 for an up-close view. Designed for increased productivity and quality bolt installation, the rigs feature a new operator control panel, reduced noise levels, better visibility, and improved operator ergonomics.

The Boltec M10 and E10 can handle different types of bolts, mesh and installation methods, as well as optional battery-electric driveline or diesel hydraulic, radial and face bolting capabilities and extension drilling capability. Optional tele-remote operation is available as well as single bolt auto installation with self-drilling anchor bolts (SDA) in combination with pumpable resin.

COP 57P DTH Hammer

Epiroc will be exhibiting several products from its tools range including the COP 57P, a truly versatile DTH hammer range. It is based on a modular design platform that is unique in today’s market. The customizable hammer is available in 19 variants specific to mining, quarrying, water well drilling and geotechnical drilling. The hammer can be used for different rock formations by optimizing for high or low impact energy as well as making sure the range is compatible with popular rigs and compressors.

Aftermarket Products

To highlight Epiroc’s commitment to continued customer support after the sale of capital equipment, the company will showcase several aftermarket products at MINExpo 2021.

Electrification solutions from Epiroc support mining customers in their transition to battery-electric vehicles, with several products and services in the battery field:

The Epiroc battery system is designed with modularity and safety in mind, ensuring that each individual part of the battery can be monitored and controlled separately.

Batteries as a Service (BaaS) eliminates the risks of owning batteries and the solution provides all the benefits of electrical power.

Battery conversion kits from Epiroc will speed up the switch from diesel-powered equipment to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

The electrification offering from Epiroc also includes a wide range of charging products.

With the recent acquisition of Meglab, Epiroc has strengthened its capacity to provide customers with the infrastructure required as mines transition to BEV.

Apart from the electrification offering, Epiroc will display service products, upgrades and programs, including the COP MD20 hydraulic rock drill and programs in the areas of Remanufacturing and Live Work Elimination.

6th Sense Solutions

During MINExpo 2021, Epiroc will showcase leading, state of the art, Automation and Information Management solutions as part of the 6th Sense capabilities. 6th Sense is Epiroc’s answer to the mining and construction industries need for digitalization as an enabler for safety and productivity gains. A successful and efficient operation depends on safe methods, maximizing productivity, reducing downtime and controlling costs.

Live Work Elimination

Epiroc experts will be on hand at MINExpo 2021to share information on safety and technology priorities including Live Work Elimination. The process of identifying Live Work tasks and eliminating their requirement is crucial in the industry. Several options are available for a range of Epiroc equipment that can reduce and eliminate exposure to potentially dangerous energy sources.

