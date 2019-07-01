Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has relocated its U.S. headquarters from Commerce City to Broomfield within the Denver, Colorado, metropolitan area. The company joins a dynamic business community in a tech corridor known as the “Rocky Mountain Silicon Valley.”

The move to a technology hub is a natural one for Epiroc, a global company that provides innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools, along with service products and solutions. Epiroc focuses on delivering world-class technology solutions for automation and interoperability.

Broomfield is situated halfway between downtown Denver and Boulder in the U.S. Highway 36 technology corridor of the northwest Denver metro area. Epiroc’s headquarters is located at 8001 Arista Place, alongside notable neighbors from the technology, manufacturing and packaging sectors.

The new space was built to embody who Epiroc is — innovative, focused and future-forward — and to enable the company to better facilitate customer events. Epiroc also expects the relocation to help with employee recruitment, provide better access to amenities, and offer transportation efficiency for more than 70 people who work at the location.

“The city of Broomfield is a perfect fit for Epiroc,” said Jon Torpy, President and General Manager of Epiroc USA LLC. “While our company dedicates efforts to innovation and new developments in autonomous mining, teleremote drilling and interoperability, it is ideal for us to join a community that embodies growth and collaboration. The move will only help us become a better partner for our customers.”

