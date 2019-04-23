Epiroc USA Appoints Torpy as New General Manager

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has appointed Jon Torpy as General Manager and President for Epiroc USA LLC, effective May 1, 2019. Torpy brings 15 years of broad leadership experience with Epiroc and predecessor Atlas Copco, and 20 years of overall industry experience.

In his new role, Torpy will lead the U.S. Customer Center of Epiroc, which supplies innovative, safe and sustainable drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools. The company also provides service and world-class technology solutions for automation and interoperability.

Torpy is a strong advocate for innovation to help drive continuous improvement for Epiroc customers. During his tenure as Vice President of Marketing for the Drilling Solutions division, he was a key visionary and leader in the Epiroc autonomous drill program, which has become a game-changer for many customers.

“Jon’s strategic mindset and outstanding industry track record make him well suited to deliver on our Epiroc vision of becoming and remaining the customer’s first choice in the United States,” said Jose Sanchez, President of the Epiroc Drilling Solutions division.

Torpy joined Ingersoll-Rand Drilling Solutions in 1999 as an Application Engineer. After the acquisition of the Drilling Solutions Division by Atlas Copco, now Epiroc, he became Regional Manager, Latin America and Canada. He then held positions as District Manager at the U.S Customer Center in Denver (2006-2010) and Business Line Manager, Drilling Solutions (2010-2013) before moving into his most recent Vice President of Marketing role with Drilling Solutions in Garland, Texas.

Since growing up in a copper mining camp in Cuajone, Peru, South America, Torpy has spent most of his life as part of the mining community. In 1999, he graduated from Montana Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Mining and Mineral Engineering. He also graduated from the TIO International Executive Program at the Stockholm School of Economics in Stockholm, Sweden, where Epiroc has its global headquarters.

“I’m excited to work with our committed people to be the strongest partner for our U.S. customers,” Torpy said. “By staying true to our core values of innovation, commitment and collaboration, we will provide customers with the performance they need to succeed today and the technology to lead in the future.”

Torpy will be based in Denver, Colorado.

